A LOCAL tennis initiative is celebrating after scooping an award for the fourth time.

Beacon Park Tennis has scooped the LTA Staffordshire Parks Award.

The organisation was founded seven years ago as part of efforts to save four underused courts in Lichfield, with volunteers raising £200,000 to revamp the site.

The LTA said the award was in recognition of efforts to make the sport more accessible to local people:

“We appreciate all the work your exceptional team have done at Beacon Park over the last year – the work you have put in has been truly remarkable. “As a charity, the Beacon Park team has been committed to making tennis accessible and affordable for all. “A special shout out goes to Karen Simpson, who has been with the park team since the beginning and is a great example of what it means to be a volunteer – it’s dedicated people like you who put the time, energy and commitment into grassroots tennis who really make a difference.”

After redeveloping the courts in Lichfield, they are now used for tennis sessions as well as being the home to Lichfield Spires Netball Club.

Tennis for Free sessions are hosted every Sunday between 2pm and 3pm, with equipment provided and all ages and abilities welcome.

Free weekly tennis socials alkso run from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesdays.

For more details visit the Beacon Park Tennis website.