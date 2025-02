A NEW lifesaving defibrillator has been installed in Burntwood.

It is located in a disused telephone box at the shops on Parkhill Road.

It becomes the 15th to be installed and maintained by Burntwood Town Council’s Response and Repair Team.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It’s brilliant to have another defibrillator in Burntwood. “We will continue with our scheme to install these lifesaving pieces of equipment across the town.”