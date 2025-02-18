THE National Memorial Arboretum is hosting a special programme events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Year was 1945 schedule will include a VE Day celebration weekend drawing on the street parties that marked the end of the conflict, as well as themed exhibitions, guided tours and talks.

As well as Victory in Europe Day on 8th May, the commemorations will also focus on Victory over Japan Day on 15th August.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Life in Britain in 1945 was a time of both celebration and challenge. “The nation rejoiced as VE Day signified the end of the war in Europe, subsequently followed by the relief of VJ Day in August, bringing six years of global conflict to a close. “Yet, for many, the hardship was far from over. Communities continued to grapple with rationing, the return of loved ones from military service and the enormous task of rebuilding their lives and cities. “At the arboretum this year, The Year Was 1945 will take visitors on a journey back to that seismic period, sharing real stories from those who lived through these historic moments. “Our programme of events will offer opportunities to reflect, learn, and commemorate these significant anniversaries.”

VE Day celebrations will be held from 3rd to 5th May and feature live music, period entertainment and themed activities, while four exhibitions will include personal stories from veterans and civilians from the time.