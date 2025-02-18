ORGANISERS have confirmed the return of the Bower Queen for the 2025 procession.

Last year’s event saw the role replaced by a Bower Monarch as part of efforts to celebrate community champions.

But the organisers have now confirmed they will be looking for a Bower Queen for the 2025 edition.

A spokesperson said:

“Lichfield spoke and we listened – but now we are looking for nominations. “Nominees must be 13 years or older, live within Lichfield district and be available on 26th May.”

People can email nominations to enquirelichfieldbower@yahoo.com.