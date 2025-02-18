PLANS for ten homes to be built on land in Lichfield have been rejected once again.

It was the third time in recent years that proposals had been drawn up for new homes on The Rosaries off Trent Valley Road.

Applications had been rejected in 2022 and 2023, but the new plans had hoped to get approval for a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties.

But concerns over water run-off and the impact on protected mature trees led to the development being rejected by Lichfield District Council.

Planning chiefs also highlighted that the development did not align with the new city design code.

A decision notice said:

“The proposed development does not comply with the Lichfield design code and impacts heritage assets. “While the site is included in the Local Plan Allocations document, the inclusion of the proposed development would increase built form that does not sit well within the historic context of the site. “It has not been demonstrated that the development would result in an acceptable level of residential amenity for future occupiers, due to the lack of unshaded areas in the proposed private gardens, and there is unacceptable natural light available to serve the proposed dwellings.”

