A PRODUCTION of Thomas Hardy’s Far From the Madding Crowd is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The story of love, class and gender roles in Victorian England is being brought to life by Conn Artists Theatre Company on Thursday (20th February).

A spokesperson said:

“Far from the Madding Crowd demonstrates live, vibrant theatre at its very best.”

Tickets start at £18 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.