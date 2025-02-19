A BURNTWOOD man has raised money for a hospital unit where he was treated for bladder cancer.

Ian Price was diagnosed in 2021 and recieved care from the urology department at Queen’s Hospital in Burton.

At a celebration of his 80th birthday at the Ashmole Club in Hammerwich last month, guests were asked to make donations rather than buy gifts.

The initiative saw £300 raised for the hospital department and a further £150 for Action Bladder Cancer UK.

Ian said:

“Many thanks to all of those who made contributions.”