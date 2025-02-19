A HOUSING association says a new initiative designed to tackle local issues quicker will benefit hundreds of households in Lichfield.

Bromford has launched a new pilot of its “place-based working” scheme in the south of the city.

It says the model will put teams at the heart of communities in order to allow them to respond directly to local needs.

Helen Minchin, place team leader for south Lichfield, said:

“Place-based working is already showing positive results. One of the key benefits is our ability to respond to local concerns in real-time. “By directly involving the locally -ased teams, like our gas team to address residents’ boiler issues or fast-tracking solutions for condensation and mould, we’re able to resolve problems quickly and reduce complaints.”

The model has already seen work carried out at Franciscan View to resolve heating issues.

Mark Willis, from Bromford, added:

“By engaging with communities directly and understanding their concerns, we can create tailored solutions that have a real impact. “Our work in Lichfield is just the beginning, and we’re committed to continuing to make the area a better place to live.”