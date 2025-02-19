A LOCAL sports facility has been shortlisted for a national award.

Lichfield Sports Club is up for Community Sport Hero for England in PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards.

The accolade recognises licensed premises which support grassroots sport in their communities or brings the community together via sporting events.

The club was shortlisted for its fundraising and community work.

The awards will be handed out in March, with Lichfield Sports Club competing against The Pig and Whistle in London and The Malt Shovel in North Yorkshire.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, said:

“Lichfield Sports Club is a perfect example of how pubs and licensed premises support and are a hub for many people in their community. “The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering. What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many people that are doing amazing work nationwide. “It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for the club.”