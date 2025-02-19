A NATIONAL software company has vowed to support St Giles Hospice.

Sage, provider of Sage Intacct – a financial management software solution used by organisations nationwide – has announced a package of support for the Whittington-based charity which has recently been forced to reduce its services due to financial pressures.

Last year saw the hospice forced to reduce inpatient beds from 23 to 15 and make 22 staff redundant as it battled to plug a funding gap.

Craig McFarlane, customer success manager at Sage Intacct, said:

“After seeing the news about St Giles and understanding how these changes are impacting our local community, we felt it was important to step forward. “St Giles Hospice provides an invaluable service that touches countless lives.”

The software company said it is in the process of organising a fundraising hike along the Allendale Way in May 2025.

Elinor Eustace, CEO at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are delighted about this growing partnership with Sage Intacct, who have demonstrated exceptional support during these challenging times. “Their willingness to collaborate will help us continue delivering vital care to our community.”