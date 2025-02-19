A QUIZ night marking the second anniversary of a local organisation has helped raise £1,500 to support its work.

Grace Cares, which recycles pre-owned care equipment, hosted the event at the Lichfield Guidlhall.

In the two years since being formed, the group has helped prevent more than 1,000 items from going to landfill.

The anniversary quiz night saw teams battle it out to help raise funds for a new racking system at the Grace Cares base so that more equipment can be stored and reused.

Co-founder Hannah Montgomery said the charity was now looking to take on its first part-time member of staff focusing specifically on supporting unpaid carers.

She added:

“Unpaid carers are the unsung heroes keeping our health and social care system afloat. “This new role will help us develop targeted resources and support networks for these vital community members.”

Grace Cares is also strengthening academic partnerships, collaborating with Aston University and the University of Birmingham on work experience projects and competitions.

Their latest initiative, Pimp Our Ride, invites students to submit artwork by 11th April for the chance to win £100 and have their design featured on the Grace Cares van.

The winning entry will be unveiled at this year’s Lichfield Bower Procession in May.

Co-founder Emma Smith said:

“From volunteers giving their time to local residents sharing our message, every contribution has helped someone access essential care equipment, support and grants. “These new developments will help us build on this foundation and create an even stronger support network for our community.”

For more information about Grace Cares or to get involved visit www.grace-cares.com.