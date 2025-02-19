A PROJECT to expand sewage treatment works in Burntwood are expected to be completed ahead of scheduled.

The development will see two additional treatment stages constructed by MWH Treatment on behalf of Severn Trent Water as part of efforts to meet the national Water Framework Directive to improve the quality of water in UK rivers, lakes and groundwater

A new moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) and a tertiary solids removal (TSR) plant have been built, with additional settlement capacity and new sludge consolidation tanks currently under construction.

The company said the finished works will reduce the biochemical oxygen demand – a way of measuring how much aerobic bacteria is in the water – and dissolved ammonia and phosphorous in the final effluent.

MWH Treatment project manager Akram Barkawi said:

“Constructing new assets on a live plant was a particular challenge, but we’ve deployed a new and innovative method. “By making use of temporary pipework and pumps to directly connect the existing plant to the biofilm reactor and allowing it to mature while the additional assets were completed, we shortened the overall build time.”

The project has also seen 3km of new piping laid along with reinforced concrete structures at the site off Peter’s Lane.

Sophie Tunnicliff, from Severn Trent Water, said:

“The investment at Burntwood Sewage Treatment Works will ensure that we can comply with the new environmental permit conditions that have been set by the Environment Agency. “Increasing primary settlement capacity supports downstream biological treatment processes, improving the performance of our existing biological filters, which are now augmented by the new ammonia removal plant. “With the new chemical dosing and tertiary solids removal plant, we will be able to reduce the phosphorous being discharged to the watercourse, giving local people a significantly improved natural environment.”