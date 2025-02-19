RARE dolls and toy figures are set to fetch thousands of pounds when they go under the hammer with a Lichfield auctioneer.

The collection of more than 100 pieces from the 1960s through to the 2000s are expected to fetch more than £5,000 in the 26th February sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

It includes US dolls such as Ideal Crissy and Tammy’s Family, Barbie, a Dizzy Daisy Mary Quant doll;,Sindy’s boyfriend Paul and sister Patch, plus the rare the McDonalds Sindy.

Celebrity dolls include Diana Ross, Oliver Hardy, Destiny’s Child, Riverdance and Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin from cult 1960s TV show The Man From UNCLE.

Auctioneer Ben Winterton said:

“Every so often we come across comprehensive collections that just make step back and appreciate what some enthusiasts have amassed. “So many figures or dolls we are featuring in our next toy, train and military sale have cemented their place amongst collectors as those to own or rarely ever seen, such as Sindy’s friend Gayle made by Marx, or the McDonalds Sindy. “Other highlights range from 1960s and 1970s Ideal Crissy dolls rarely sold in the UK, through decades of Sindy and Barbie, to the highly sought after Man from UNCLE figures.”

The sale also includes teddies including Steiff, Rupert and Merrythought and trains including a boxed Hornby Orient Express and a N gauge layout.

A collection of late 1950s Matchbox and 1950s and 1960s Dinky collectable die-cast and Corgi Major models also features.

And there are also more than 20 sealed Monopoly games including special editions for the Black Country, Worcester, 2012 London Olympics, Roald Dahl, US sitcom Friends, the New York Yankees and Las Vegas.

The full catalogue can be viewed on the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.