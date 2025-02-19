WHITTINGTON residents are being invited to an event to discuss plans for Heart of England in Bloom 2025.

The Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group will host the informal get-together at the Dog Inn at 7pm on 27th February.

On the agenda will be details of plans and projects for the coming year and how locals can continue to improve the natural environment to support wildlife.

A spokesperson said:

“We need volunteers to help us make sure the parish keeps the Bloom Gold Award which

we’ve now won five times in a row. “We’ve got a few ideas, but really want to hear yours. So please do come along if you can.”