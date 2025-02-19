THE widow of Buddy Holly says a show coming to Lichfield next year is creating a fitting legacy for the music star.

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is coming to the Garrick from 2nd to 7th March 2026.

The production will see a cast of actor-musicians tell Buddy Holly’s story, from his Texas rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Iowa before his tragic death at the age of just 22.

The show has delighted audiences around the world and for Buddy’s widow Maria Elena Santiago the success is no surprise.

“First of all it’s Buddy’s music. He was very versatile and wrote a lot of different types of songs and no two songs are alike. “They’ve done a terrific job of putting the highlights of Buddy’s career into two hours. “Just seeing the people enjoying themselves, and getting up and dancing to Buddy’s music and getting excited — that makes me so happy.”

Puerto Rican-born Maria Elena met Buddy one June morning in 1958 when she was working at the New York offices of Peer-Southern Music, where her aunt Provi was head of Latin music.

And if love at first sight is truly a thing, then the two were experiencing it that day.

“I replaced the receptionist that quit and I’d been there about five days when Buddy came in through those doors – it was like a magical moment for both of us. “We fell in love immediately. It really was love at first sight. I didn’t even know who he was, I’d never seen a picture of him.” “People in the office said this was the young man whose record – That’ll Be the Day – I’d been mailing to disc jockeys.”

Buddy and Maria Elena married at a private ceremony in the August – although the wedding didn’t become public knowledge until after Buddy’s death.

The two moved into an apartment and the young Puerto Rican girl was now very much part of the whirlwind that was life with Buddy Holly.

She said:

“Living with Buddy was a constant challenge because he was always thinking of the things he wanted to do. He wanted to open offices in New York and a recording studio, a publishing company. “Even at that time he was thinking about developing other artists. He also mentioned he wanted to score for movies. You could see he was very determined. “He was a very laid-back individual, but driven about his music. He wasn’t afraid of getting involved in something new or of doing new things.”

For some, the music legend first captured the imagination during his month-long tour of England in 1958.

Buddy-mania swept the country and his creative influence was to prove far-reaching in the formation of British rock ‘n’ roll.

Maria Elena said:

“I met him when he came back from the tour in England. He said he was thinking of doing more tours out there, but the main reason he wanted to go back was because he heard so much talent out there. “Buddy was thinking about opening a recording studio so he could bring the talent in and develop it. “With The Beatles and everybody that followed, he was on the right track.”

Tickets for the show at the Lichfield Garrick in 2026 start at £31.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.