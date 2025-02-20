A BURNTWOOD boxer will be looking to put on a show for his home support as he makes a long-awaited return to the Midlands.

Troy Coleman landed the Midlands Area Middleweight title back in September after outpointing the unbeaten Tom Cowling at the Grantham Leisure Centre.

The bout was his first under the BCB Promotions banner, but was the second time he had boxed for the crown having previously been stopped by River Wilson Brent in 2020.

The Burntwood fighter then relocated to Thailand where he took the WBC Asian Continental title.

Following a defeat in Australia in a WBO Inter Continental title with Isaac Hardman, he decided to make the journey back to Staffordshire to continue his career.

The 29-year-old said:

“This is my first fight at home in five years. Not many boxers would have jumped straight into a title fight after a loss, but I took the chance, and it’s been a great confidence booster. “I won’t be defending the title on this show, but I’m not taking my opponent lightly. This is about keeping active and staying busy – I’m definitely not looking past it.”

Taking the opportunity to escape the miserable English winter, Coleman returned to the boxing hotbed of Thailand, making the most of the climate and the packed gyms, but he is now home and has been a familiar face at the BCB gym in Wednesbury, sparring with the highly-touted Aaron Bowen and unbeaten James Griffiths.

“I have been over there again training with former pro Jamie Speight, which has been great. “I love it over there – the facilities, the weather, and being able to do four or five hours a day, working hard – and it’s definitely something I want to do before my fights in the future. “After boxing abroad, now I want to stick to the domestic shows. My goal when I turned pro was always to win a British title and that’s never changed. “I have shown with the win against Cowling that I am at the level where I am ready to take on big fights. I’ve got a good manager now, and I’m back home with my family and feeling good.”

The stacked card in Birmingham also features four unbeaten fighters in Hamza Azeem, Nico Ogbeide, Jamie Edwards and Levi Vaughan.

Tickets are available now – priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP – from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.