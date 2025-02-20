A LOCAL agent has been appointed to help market new apartments in Lichfield.

Lorne House, originally a pair of semi-detached homes before being converted into a gym, has been turned into six properties by Elan Homes.

The homebuilder has now signed an agreement with Connells to put the apartments on the market.

Nicola Moore, new homes partner at Connells, said:

“Location remains one of the most important factors when people are looking at properties to buy and it’s part of the appeal of the apartments at Lorne House. They’re close to Lichfield allowing residents to walk into the city, which is full of history and charm. “The apartments themselves match the local area as Elan has respected the charm and character of the building while providing high quality, energy efficient apartments for modern living.”

Prices for the apartments start from £385,000.

Elan’s regional sales director Tracey Ball said:

“We’ve worked alongside Connells previously to market homes at Seven Acres in Elford. “As many of the enquiries we’ve received about the apartments in Lichfield are from people with a property to sell, Connells are ideally placed to help with that too.”