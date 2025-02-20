THE Lichfield Guildhall is preparing to welcome visitors for an open day.

The free event will take place from 10am to 2pm on 1st March and feature local historian Jono Oates as a guest speaker.

A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said:

“Whether you are planning a wedding, a corporate event, a special celebration, or would simply like to have a look around one of the city’s most well-known and notable buildings, we invite you to join us for the Lichfield Guildhall open day.

“During the event, rooms will be thoughtfully arranged and dressed by Finishing Touches to showcase the venue’s versatility and charm.

“Guests will also be able to experience civic traditions first hand, including viewing the city’s sword and mace, which date from the 17th century. Guests can also explore the original prison cells from 1548 and learn about the history of law and order in the city.

“Members of the city council team will be on hand to help with any queries, but people are otherwise free to walk around at their leisure.

“At midday, Jono will whisk you away on a journey through the centuries with a captivating talk on the Guildhall’s rich heritage.”