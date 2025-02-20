INDIE, rock and pop covers will be on the menu when a band perform at a Lichfield pub this weekend.
The Wildfires will be at The Feathers on Saturday (22nd February).
Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free with the band on stage from 9pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
INDIE, rock and pop covers will be on the menu when a band perform at a Lichfield pub this weekend.
The Wildfires will be at The Feathers on Saturday (22nd February).
Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free with the band on stage from 9pm.