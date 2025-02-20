PLANS for two new homes on land in Whittington have been rejected.

The development was earmarked for the plot at 29 Church Street and would have seen the four bedroom houses constructed.

A planning statement with the application said:

“The proposed development provides the opportunity to deliver two additional dwellings to the north of 29 Church Street by delivering two properties which reflect the existing residential character in the immediate local area in terms of its design, layout, access and density.”

But Lichfield District Council’s planning committee said the scheme would not be granted planning permission.

A decision notice said:

The proposed development would result in an intensification of use of the existing access onto Church Street, a classified road subject to a 30mph speed limit, in a location where no pedestrian footways exist on the development side of the road. “The access is substandard in terms of visibility, with no visibility splay details provided as required for an access onto a classified road. “The absence of adequate pedestrian crossing facilities and footways means that the development would not provide safe access for pedestrians and would be likely to increase vehicle-pedestrian conflict in an area with already constrained parking and highway conditions. “The proposal therefore fails to demonstrate that it would not result in an unacceptable impact on the safe and free flow of the highway, therefore compromising highway safety.”

There were also concerns over a lack of detail to assess the impact of the development on trees and hedgerows.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.