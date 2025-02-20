A SHENSTONE garden centre is backing efforts to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Dobbies has confirmed the organisation as its new charity partner.

The partnership will begin in March and see a range of activities to raise awareness of the impact of dementia and encourage donations to fund research.

David Robinson, CEO of Dobbies, said:

“When we were looking for a new charity partner that would be the right fit for us and resonate with our customers, Alzheimer’s Research UK stood out as an ideal choice.

“As well as fundraising to help research into a cure for dementia, our aim through this partnership is to inspire people to keep their brains healthy. Gardening can really help this through stimulating both body and mind, and staying connected with other people is also very important.

“In our Shenstone store we have everything needed to help people garden – and through our restaurant and events we also help bring people together.

“As we celebrate 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow, we’re really proud to be embarking on this important new partnership.”