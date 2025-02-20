LICHFIELD City have confirmed its women’s team will play under the same badge as their male counterparts next season.

They have previously donned a modified version of the badge, but the two sections of the club have agreed to bring them under the same logo.

A spokesperson said the change was a “natural” step to align the women’s team with the rest of the Lichfield City family.

Saddi Shan, chair of the female section, said:

“As we continue to strive for a one-club mentality, we continue our work in forging stronger relationships with our male counterparts, as well as building on a stronger pathway for our girls’ youth age groups to work their way into an established and formidable women’s first team.”