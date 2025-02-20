Lichfield City logo

LICHFIELD City have confirmed its women’s team will play under the same badge as their male counterparts next season.

They have previously donned a modified version of the badge, but the two sections of the club have agreed to bring them under the same logo.

A spokesperson said the change was a “natural” step to align the women’s team with the rest of the Lichfield City family.

Saddi Shan, chair of the female section, said:

“As we continue to strive for a one-club mentality, we continue our work in forging stronger relationships with our male counterparts, as well as building on a stronger pathway for our girls’ youth age groups to work their way into an established and formidable women’s first team.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments