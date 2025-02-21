BURNTWOOD will look to make it back to back wins when they welcome Wolverhampton this weekend.

Josh Canning’s men go into the fixture tomorrow (22nd February) on the back of a confidence-boosting triumph over Spartans.

The Sportsway side currently sit second in the table, 13 points adrift of leaders Sutton Coldfield – and will be hoping to add another notch in the win column when they take on the league’s basement side this weekend.

Elsewhere, Burntwood’s 3rds are on the road for an away day at Handsworth 2nds.

Kick-off for both fixtures is at 2.15pm.