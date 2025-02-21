A PROJECT to spend £50million building new schools and improving existing ones has been approved by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet.

It follows a previous project last year which saw four new primary schools opened and additional places and provision for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at locations including Rocklands School in Lichfield.

The funding this year will help schools reduce their carbon footprint and combat rising energy costs, including improving insulation and ventilation and the installation of energy-efficient lighting and air-source heat pumps where possible.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Investing in our schools and creating an environment that fosters learning is essential for our children’s success. “This year, we are dedicating £50million to Staffordshire schools for maintenance and improvements, with £10million specifically allocated to enhancing existing facilities for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. “Additionally, we are committed to making our schools more energy-efficient, supporting the county council’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. “This funding will also be used to create new school places and improve current provisions, ensuring that all children, regardless of their background, have access to quality education that helps them reach their full potential. “We’re committed to providing the best possible education for every child, and our targeted investment in schools demonstrates this commitment.”