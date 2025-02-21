A BURNTWOOD county councillor has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election in May.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd is currently the independent member for Burntwood North.

He had previously been a Conservative councillor before leaving the party in the wake of controversy surrounding funding he received for a community orchard project which never materialised.

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd later blamed a “mental imbalance” for delays in giving the money back.

He had initially planned to resign in 2022, but later went back on the decision after saying he had been “talked out” of doing so. He also faced calls to step down after forgetting to turn up to his own advice surgery.

But in a statement on social media this week, Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd indicated he would not seek re-election.

He said:

“In May I will stop being a county councillor. “I wish my successor the best of luck, whether they be Labour, Conservative, Reform, Liberal Democrat or Green. “As Staffordshire decides its fate on devolution I wish its leaders the very best too. I believe this county’s best days are still ahead.”

The Staffordshire County Council elections will take place on 1st May.