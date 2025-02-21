FAMILIES are being invited to remember their loved ones as part of a special St Giles Hospice initiative.

The Celebrate Lives Lived garden will feature personalised gerbera pegs in May at the unit in Whittington.

Each one will be placed in memory of loved ones in exchange for a donation to the charity.

Photographer Ann Freeman has been making dedications through the initiative since the death of her mother in 2020 – but this year it will hold even more significance as she remembers her father, George, who spent his final weeks at the hospice in 2023.

She said:

“I was able to stay with Dad each night for 10 days, allowing me to be by his side at the end of his life. “The team at St Giles – from the consultants to the cleaners – gave exemplary care to both me and Dad, enabling him to have a peaceful end of life. “I remember one of the healthcare assistants ensuring that I looked after myself, even encouraging me to take a moment to eat. Another sat with Dad, holding his hand when he felt worried and alone, something I deeply appreciated. “On the day before Dad died, nurses helped take him outside in his bed so he could feel the sun on his face one last time – fitting for a man who was always a sunseeker. “I had never been to a hospice before and was amazed by St Giles. The time spent with Dad at the end of his life was so important to me. “Everyone was so lovely – St Giles is such a great place.”

Funds raised from Celebrate Lives Lived will help ensure St Giles can continue to deliver vital care to patients and their loved ones.

Ann added:

“The care my dad received was exemplary – there was always someone there to help, and he was never in pain. “I want others to have the same dignity and comfort at the end of their lives, so we must support St Giles to ensure that can happen.”

To make a Celebrate Lives Lived dedication, visit www.stgileshospice.com/celebrate-lives-lived or call 01543 432538. The closing date is midday on 16th April. Dedications made after this time will not be included in the garden at Whittington, but will still be displayed on a virtual garden.