COUNCILLORS have visited a local group to learn more about how Better Burntwood grant has boosted their activities.

The Members of Burntwood organisation were awarded £500 from the Burntwood Town Council scheme to help purchase a PA system with inbuilt hearing loop for those with hearing loss.

Cllr Paul Taylor and Cllr Di Evans attended a recent meeting of the group to hear how the equipment was helping to make sessions accessible and inclusive for all members.

Cllr Evans, chair of the council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“Cllr Taylor and I were pleased to attend the meeting of Members of Burntwood to see how the grant awarded to them for a PA system and hearing loop was being utilised. “This equipment enables all their members to hear the guest speakers and organisers clearly, which had previously been a problem. “On the night we attended, members had the opportunity to listen to a fascinating speech on the history of Beaudesert Hall and the development of mining in the area.”