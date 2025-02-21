A LICHFIELD athlete has been called up to represent the UK for the second year running.

Obstacle racer Libbie Joyce will once more join the Spartan UK national team, as well as serving as the team leader for the Spartan European Championships in Finland in August.

Her commitment to the sport has also seen her named as race director for the first ever Spartan Kids European Championships in Henley-on-Thames in May.

She said:

“I am honoured to join the Spartan UK national team and lead our incredible athletes at the European Championships in Finland. “Becoming the race director for the first-ever Spartan Kids European Championships is a dream come true. I am excited to inspire and help design a course for the next generation of Spartan warriors and create unforgettable experiences for them. “My goal is to encourage kids to stay active, build confidence, and develop a love for obstacle course racing like I have. “This event is all about fun, fitness and fostering a sense of community among young athletes.”

As well as her new role, Libbie will also be training for her own competitive year, with radces across the UK, the European Championships and the Spartan Sprint World Championships.

Matt Brooke, senior vice president of global operations at Spartan, said:

“Libbie’s dedication to the community is truly inspiring. “Her role within the UK Spartan National Team and now as race director for the first-ever Spartan Kids European Championships is a testament to her passion for the sport. “She is not only setting an incredible example for young athletes but also shaping the future of Spartan Racing in the UK and beyond. Her commitment to training and competing at the highest level, alongside her efforts to mentor and inspire the next generation, is what makes her a true Spartan.”