LICHFIELD City will have their sights firmly set on extending their lead at the top of the table when they meet AFC Wulfrunians this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men currently sit at the summit of the Midland Football League Premier Division and will be back on the road this afternoon (22nd February) as they bid to keep up the pace in their title chase.

City churned out three more points last time out at The Trade Tyre Community Stadium, beating Stourport Swifts 2-1, despite going a goal down at the beginning of the second half.

Meanwhile, the hosts go into the game off the back of a 3-0 win over Whitchurch Alport in the midweek.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.