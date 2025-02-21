THE owners of a Lichfield business have confirmed their final day of trading will be this weekend.

The Friary Shoes store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre has been open to sell off remaining stock after the decision to close it for good was taken earlier this month.

It will bring to an end 120 years of trading in the city for the family-owned business.

Talks had previously taken place in a bid to save the company, but it will now close its doors for good tomorrow (22nd February).

Owners Adam and Tracey Lumb said:

“We have been absolutely dumbfounded by all the love, comments, encouragement and offers of help we have received and we cannot thank everyone enough. “We were hopeful that after working with advisors that we may be able to keep Friary Shoes in some format in Lichfield. “Many factors have contributed to this– Covid closures, an increase in online shopping, the cost of living crisis, and more recently the current development of Lichfield which has had a massive impact on footfall. Lichfield District Council have been very supportive to us while the project has been ongoing and tried hard to help us as much as they were able. “”ike most small businesses we have given our hearts, souls and much more to survive. We have tried our very hardest to find a way forward for us to be able to continue in some format in Lichfield. “Unfortunately, there are just too many obstacles to overcome to make the business viable.Therefore we have made the heartbreaking decision to close our beloved family business.”