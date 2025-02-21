A PROPERTY in Fradley could be converted into a children’s home if plans are approved.

Proposals have been put forward for the house at 12 Paskin Close.

A planning statement submitted with the application said the new facility would accommodate no more than three children aged between eight and 17, along with three adult carers.

It added:

“There is a national shortage of children’s homes and suitable accommodation which has been well documented in recent years. “The proposed facility seeks to work towards addressing what is a local and national shortage of such facilities, providing a valuable social care service.”

The application follows a similar proposal on Alexander Close in Fradley which was withdrawn after opposition was raised due to the impact on those living nearby.

Full details on the Paskin Close plans can be seen on the Lichfield District Council planning website.