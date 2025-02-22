CHASETOWN will be looking to climb into the top four when they welcome Runcorn Linnets.

Mark Swann’s men will return to The Scholars Ground this afternoon (22nd February) as they welcome their eighth-placed visitors.

The Scholars settled for a point last time out against Mossley, seeing them remain fifth in the table.

But a win today could see them overtake neighbours Hednesford Town and climb to fourth.

Meanwhile, the visitors drew 1-1 against Nantwich Town in their previous encounter.

Kick off is at 3pm.