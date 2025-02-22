NEW recruits have begun work ahead of a major water infrastructure project in Staffordshire.

Severn Trent will lay 43 miles of pipework in the county as part of a wider £415million scheme.

The project, which will see 440 new jobs created, is described as one of the largest in the UK water network for more than a decade.

The new pipes, made from modern materials are expected to last around 100 years.

Paul Rothera, mains renewal project director, said:

“This is a huge project – one of the largest of its kind in 10 years – that will provide massive benefits for customers for generations to come. “To do this, we are assembling a brand-new team for this to go ahea,with some who have been at the company for many years, but also those who are new to the industry. “We are pleased to be creating so many new jobs and providing new starters with a chance to work on such a major project for the region and look forward to welcoming them all to the Severn Trent family over the next few weeks and months.”