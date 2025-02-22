PLANS to invest millions of pounds to modernise local libraries have been unveiled.

Around £4million will be allocated to sites run directly by Staffordshire County Council – including the facility at Burntwood – while a £1million fund is being made available for 27 community managed libraries, such as the one at Shenstone.

The money will be spent on refurbishing and improving public areas.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Our 43 libraries are cornerstones of their communities, which is why we have always maintained, invested in and renewed them. “Not only they are a place of learning, enjoyment and study, but a place where people can come together to meet, or to access other services. “We know how much they are valued, so I am delighted that we are able to invest in all the county council-managed libraries that have not been refurbished in recent years.”