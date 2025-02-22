LICHFIELD City collected another three points as their march towards the title continued at AFC Wulfrunians.

A first half Dan Lomas strike was enough to ensure Ivor Green’s men retained their ten point advantage over second placed Shifnal Town.

Jack Edwards saw an early shot saved by home keeper Sam Arnold and then another attempt cleared the bar after he was played in by Jude Taylor.

The City man continued to prove a threat as an effort from distance was kept out by the Wulfrunians stopper.

The breakthrough eventually came midway through the half when Joe Haines’ corner found Lomas who nodded past a crowd of players to score.

The home side tried to hit back but saw Leighton McMenemy block one strike before Haines also had to be alert to halt a promising attack.

Wulfrunians were handed a golden opportunity to level after being awarded a penalty for handball, but Brendon Bunn in the City goal produced a fine stop to keep out the spot kick.

The second half again saw Edwards probing and he fired wide after good play from Jamie Spiers – who later also powered a strike just wide of the target.

But City were able to see out the 90 minutes to collect another valuable three points.