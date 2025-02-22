A LICHFIELD dyslexia pioneer hopes an appearance on a popular daytime TV show will spark national debate about literacy education.

Dr Neville Brown was a guest on This Morning alongside his son Dr Daryl Brown earlier this week.

They discussed their groundbreaking morphological approach with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The technique focuses on word structure and meaning to help students who struggle with more traditional methods.

The show also saw current and past pupils sharing heartfelt video messages outlining how their time at Maple Hayes Dyslexia School with Dr Brown had helped impact their education.

Dr Brown said:

“We were absolutely delighted to share our work with the This Morning audience. “Appearing on national television gives us the opportunity to show families across the UK that there are effective approaches that can unlock their children’s potential. “It was wonderful to see Dermot and Alison’s genuine interest in our teaching methods and the success stories of our students.”

The programme is available to view on the ITV catch-up service.