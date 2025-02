MORE acts have been added to the bill for a festival taking place near Lichfield in May.

Bearded Theory will take place at Catton Park from 21st to 25th May.

Acts such as Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers, Leftfield, Paul Heaton and The Sisters of Mercy have already been confirmed, but now more names have been added to the bill.

They include Public Service Broadcasting, Swim Deep, She Drew The Gun, Dreadzone, Altern 8 and Billy Daniel Bunter.

