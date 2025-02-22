SAXOPHONIST Julian Smith will showcase talents honed over a career spanning more than 30 years when he performs in Lichfield.

The finalist in Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 has since gone on to appear regularly at Ronnie Scott’s, as well as performing for King Charles and duetting with Kenny G at the Royal Albert Hall.

Now audiences in Lichfield will be able to enjoy his work when he plays at The Hub at St Mary’s on 21st March.

He will be joined by drummer Ian Palmer and Kris Chase-Byrnes on keys for a concert featuring light classical, smooth jazz, Latin, pop and vocal tracks.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“With Julian’s wide-ranging setlist there’ll be a little something for all saxophone fans.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked from the venue in person or by visiting thehubstmarys.co.uk.