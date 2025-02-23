A LIFESAVING charity has been shortlisted for a national award for the third year running.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is a finalist for the Smee and Ford Legacy Giving Awards which recognise the work of its legacy administration team.

Gifts in wills – also known as legacy gifts – fund four out of every ten missions carried out by the organisation.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Legacy giving is about more than just financial gifts – it is about honouring the values and wishes of our supporters. “Our team works closely with families, legal professionals, and even other charities to ensure that every gift left in a will makes a difference. “Their compassion, attention to detail, and commitment to upholding supporters’ legacies is why we are so proud to be recognised once again in their awards. “We are incredibly grateful to all those who choose to leave our charity a precious gift in their will, as it is their generosity that enables us to continue our lifesaving work.”