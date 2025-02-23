CHASETOWN suffered last-gasp disappointment as they lost 3-2 at home against Runcorn Linnetts.

Jack Langston netted twice for the hosts but they were unable to hold on for a share of the spoils.

The Scholars began brightly with Luke Yates prevented from getting on the end of a cross by Runcorn keeper Bayleigh Passant who claimed well.

It was the visitors who struck the first blow as they broke the deadlock through Lewis Doyle.

Chasetown thought they had equalised when Yates found the back of the net, but their celebrations were cut short as the linesman raised the flag for offside.

But an equaliser did arrive when a well-placed Oli Hayward cross found Langston who cushioned the ball just inside the box before slotting home.

Moments later, Hayward had a chance to put his side ahead but his effort deflected off a defender.

Runcorn got themselves back in front early in the second half when Luke Wall netted.

But back came the Scholars once more when Sam Unitt was felled in the box to earn a penalty. Langston stepped up and cooly sne the keeper the wrong way to level things up for a second time.

The last word went to the visitors though as sub Lewis Crane netted late on to nab all three points for Runcorn.