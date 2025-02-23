PROPOSALS have been drawn up for new floodlighting at a local football club.

Lichfield City hopes to replace its ageing system with four new 18-metre high columns at its Trade Tyre Community Stadium home.

The club, which is currently top of the Midland Football League Premier Division, is hoping the new LED lighting scheme will get the green light.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is to remove the six existing columns and install four new 18-metre columns and install the very latest directional LED floodlighting. “The existing halide floodlights are old. They are fixed to columns that require an access

platform for bulb replacement, costing the club significant outlay for any bulb failures. “The replacement of the system is to improve the lighting levels and to have new accessible columns for maintenance. Installation of the most up to date lighting will also enable successful progression up the football pyramid in the future. “It has been accepted that the existing lights have come to their use of their economic life and the decision to replace them at this time is because funding of 70% towards the cost of replacements is available through the Football Foundation. “The replacement masts, which are hydraulic, will save the club money on an ongoing basis as well as decreasing any light spill to the surrounding area.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.