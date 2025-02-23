LABOUR has confirmed its candidates who will contest the Staffordshire County Council elections.

Voters will head to the polls on 1st May to select new members of the authority, which is responsible for things such as education, SEND provision, adult and children’s social care, roads, public transport and libraries.

Darren Ennis will stand as Labour’s representative in Burntwood South, while Jane Smith will hope to win the seat in Burntwood North.

Darren, who is a member of Lichfield District Council and the leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It is a privilege to have been selected as a county council candidate in my home town again. “As a local town and district councillor, I’ve dedicated myself to attracting investment and fostering a vibrant, thriving environment for all residents and local businesses. “I’ve consistently engaged with our community, actively supporting local initiatives and advocating for our businesses to ensure they flourish. “I am very well-known, active and visible locally and want to strengthen my ambitions for Burntwood via a seat at the county council table where we’ve been ignored far too often.”

Jane, who is a currently a member of Hammerwich Parish Council, said:

“I believe Burntwood needs to be heard at the county council and ask for your support to do just that. “I have a keen sense of community and having recently retired now have the time to speak up for you and argue for you to ensure a greater share of services – whether it’s better roads and footpaths or care for our elderly and disabled. “As a Burntwood resident of over 40 years, as a parent and with experience in business and education I am asking you to give me the chance to make your voice heard in Staffordshire.”

Cllr Steve Norman, from Burntwood branch of Lichfield Labour Party, said:

“I’m pleased to say that Jane and Darren both live here in Burntwood, are from Burntwood and for Burntwood. “They use the same local GP services as Burntwood residents, they shop in local shops that Burntwood residents use, they are involved in local community groups alongside local residents, they walk the same pavements and travel the same potholed roads that we do. “We’ve been represented for the past four years by councillors who don’t live here, both of whom have now been ditched by their party. “Jane and Darren are both key members of the strong Labour team we have here and will use all of their experience and enthusiasm for the benefit of their fellow townspeople.”