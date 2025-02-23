A LOCAL recycling initiative has helped to raise more than £500 for St Giles Hospice.

Lichfield Litter Legends has been collecting aluminium cans since October and then taking them to Metal Recycling Services depot in Burntwood.

Bob Harrison, chairman of the group, said:

“Aluminium cans have been coming in thick and fast from various sources, as well as from our litter picks. “There has been a collaboration with the Back to The Track group, Lichfield Cathedral’s candlelight concerts and local pubs. “On top of this Lichfield Litter Legends held a raffle at its Christmas meal. “This has resulted in a win-win situation of less cans littering our streets, less metal to landfill and at the same time supporting a really worthwhile cause.”