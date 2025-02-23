THE famous story of Annie will come to the Lichfield Garrick stage next week.

The production by Sutton Coldfielld Musical Theatre Company will be at the city venue from 25th February to 1st March.

It follows the story of a New York orphan who goes to stay with a millionaire amid the Great Depression

A spokesperson said:

“With well-known songs like Hard-Knock Life, Maybe, You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile and Tomorrow, a host of laughs, a lively cast and big song and dance numbers, Annie is the perfect show to bring young and old together for a musical theatre experience.”

Tickets are available from the box office on 01543 412121 or by visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.