ORGANISERS have confirmed the return of Lichfield’s Cars in the Park for the 28th time.

The event will take place in Beacon Park on 5th and 6th July.

Organised by the Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club together with the Stan Bowley Cancer Charity Trust, it will feature around 2,000 classic cars and commercial vehicles.

There will also be trade and charity stands, a food village and car dealers showcasing their latest models.

Other activities on the day will be a birds of prey display and funfair.

A spokesperson said:

“This event is free for the public to attend but we do ask for donations as the cost of promoting the show constantly rises and all monies raised after expenses goes to local and national charities such as We love Lichfield, St Giles Hospice and the Pathway project. “The event usually raises over £20,000 and the Lichfield public are to be congratulated on contributing such a sum every year. “We look forward to good weather and a great weekend once again.”

For more details visit www.carsinthepark.com.