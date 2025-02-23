A PATENT signed by Queen Victoria is due to go under the hammer with a Lichfield auctioneer.

Dated to 1848, the document was given as a wedding present to the seller’s great grandmother some 50 years after it was signed.

It will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers tomorrow (24th February).

Submitted by civil engineer James Neville of Walworth in Surrey, the patent for use in Scotland was for “certain improvements for conveying goods and passengers on railroads, parts of such improvements being applicable for working or giving other descriptions of machinery”.

It is signed ‘Victoria R’ on the top of the first page with seal.

Full details can be seen on the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website..