A DEAL worth almost £3million has been agreed to continue a service helping local victims recover from the impact of crime.

The Staffordshire Victim Gateway has operated in the county since 2016 with funding from the Staffordshire Commissioner through the Ministry of Justice’s Victim Grant.

It provides advice, information, supported handover to specialist services, emotional and practical support, regardless of whether or not the incident has been reported to the police.

It has now been confirmed that Victim Support will take over the contract for the next five years from Citizens Advice Staffordshire North and Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“The Staffordshire Victim Gateway puts the needs of victims and their families at the heart of everything it does through a tailored approach which helps them cope and recover from the impact of crime. “I’m delighted to announce that Victim Support has won the contract following a rigorous procurement process. “The service supported over 62,000 victims over the last year and this contract ensures it can be there for the next five years to help people live fulfilling, independent lives following a crime.”

Between 1st April and 31st December last year, the Staffordshire Victim Gateway provided more than 36,400 victims of crime with advice and information, as well as supporting the handover of more than 5,200 people to specialist services.

Melina Hancox, area manager at Victim Support Staffordshire, said:

“We are delighted to be delivering this vital support service for tens of thousands of victims across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “Our specialist staff tailor support to each individual, helping them to cope, recover and rebuild their life after crime. “As an independent charity, victims can access our services regardless of whether or not they have reported to the police. “We look forward to working closely with the Staffordshire Commissioner, alongside other local support services, to deliver the best possible support for victims of crime.”

For information, advice or support, call Staffordshire Victim Gateway on 0330 0881 339 or visit www.staffsvictimsgateway.org.uk.