IT was not a contest which will live long in the memory, but Burntwood’s triumph over Wolverhampton saw them strengthen their grip on second place.

The result was all the more important as their nearest rivals Newcastle lost away at Telford.

Visitors Wolverhampton probably took more out of the game despite their loss. They are at the opposite end of the table to Josh Canning’s side, but there was little to choose between the teams on the day.

They led at half time by 7-5 having opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Outside half Dan Chambers received possession from a scrum in the home 22 and evaded a tackle to score under the posts. Sam Guest converted.

Helped by a succession of penalty awards, the hosts spent time in the visitors’ 22 and got on the scoreboard in the 25th minute. A lineout five metres out was cleanly taken for Luke Rookyard to receive and send Brett Taylor over for a try in the corner.

The penalty count then went in favour of Wolverhampton who tested the home defence in their 22, but a half of errors and penalties ended with no further score.

The first bit of excitement in the second period came six minutes in when Billy Fisher took a switch pass to take play into opposition territory. A penalty award followed which was kicked to the left corner. Repeated drives from the line out ended with Rookyard scoring the try and Taylor converting to make it 12-7.

The visitors responded with determined play up to the home five metre line but possession was finally turned over and cleared.

Just after the hour mark Aidan Barker made good ground from a kick return which led to more penalty awards and another close range lineout. Rookyard was there again to add to his try tally for the season and Taylor’s conversion made it 19-7.

The quest for a try bonus point was hindered when Reece Elliot’s thumping tackle was adjudged late by the referee and the back row forward was yellow carded on 70 minutes.

Wolverhampton took advantage of their extra man to tap a close range penalty for Chambers to score and Guest to convert.

With Elliot back on the field in stoppage time, Burntwood had one last chance to score a fourth try but Alex Rich’s drive for the line ended in a penalty against. The contest concluded, appropriately, with a knock-on to end a match which never really got going.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 3rds made it back-to-back wins in Staffordshire League Division 2 with a 26-5 victory away to Handsworth 2nds.

Tries for Mark Fern’s side came from Adam Hasker, Charles Michael and two from man-of-the-match Tyler Gillies. Three conversions were contributed by Matt Wenlock-Evans and Luke Maddox.