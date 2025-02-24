UKRAINIANS living in Lichfield have marked three years of war in their homeland at a ceremony in the city centre.

The district has become home to a number of those who fled following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

A service at Lichfield District Council House today (24th February) saw Ukrainians, local residents and civic leaders gather for speeches, flag raising and the playing of the national anthem.

Among those at the event was Katya Osilchuk, who lived in Kupiansk before the war began.

She said:

“Every Ukrainian remembers 24th February 2022. And everyone has one of millions of different episodes, but the main thing is the choices the Ukrainian people made. “That date united Ukrainians from different regions. Some went to the trenches to defend our land, others stayed to work, some left, then returned – and so it has been for three years. “In those three years we have seen shelling, cruise missiles, drones, cluster bombs, blackout and cold, but the Ukrainians are stronger than that. There have also been three years of indomitability, courage, pain and hope. “The main result is that we persevered and did not suffer defeat. “We are sincerely grateful to the British Government and the people of Britain – and personally to the councils in Lichfield and to all the people who sheltered us in this city.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, was among those at the ceremony. He had previously visited Ukraine after the outbreak of war to help with humanitarian efforts.

He said:

“It was with a heavy heart that we gathered to mark the third year of the escalation of violence and the illegal invasion of Ukraine. “I’m proud that our Ukrainian guests have made Lichfield their home and have found jobs here, sent their children to schools here and even found love here. “But that does not remove the deep sadness we all feel that they are not able to return to live peacefully in their own lands, on their own terms. “Until that day comes, I know that Lichfield will continue to open its arms to our guests and that they will continue to enrich our local community.”

Pictures from the event below are courtesy of Double M Photography/Marharita Markaryan:

Cllr Doug Pullen