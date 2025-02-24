CHASETOWN Women narrowly missed out on a league cup final spot after an extra time defeat against Port Vale Reserves.

The Scholars went into the game full of confidence having beaten their opponents in the last meeting between the two sides.

And it was all Chasetown in the first ten minutes with multiple chances as Lessi Birkett had a shot saved and several crosses were intercepted by the keeper.

But Port Vale got themselves in front in the 12th minute when an unfortunate clearance landed at Madison Furnival’s feet and she calmly fired into the top corner.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when a through ball found Furnival who grabbed her second.

Chasetown picked themselves up and began to create chances, with Connie Wootton’s header narrowly missing the target.

Vale made it 3-0 though when Furnival produced a brilliant finish to wrap up her hat-trick.

But the Scholars grabbed themselves a lifeline when Wooton’s volley found the net to make it 3-1.

The relief was temporary as Vale responded almost immediately as Hollie Bailey netted her side’s fourth.

With the game going end to end, Chasetown scored again, with Katie Holmes’ shot finding the bottom right corner to make it 4-2 before half-time.

The second period saw the Scholars know they needed a bright start to get back in the game and they immediately began creating chances – and it paid off in the 53rd minute when Kyrie Ball’s strike was deflected to Kaz Clough who looped a shot over the keeper to make it 4-3.

Chasetown went close to a leveller when Chloe East-Goodman struck the crossbar and Birkett’s low-driven shot was saved by the keeper.

Despite all the pressure, Port Vale had their share of chances too as Furnival went close again with a brilliant Morgan Underwood save denying her.

A dramatic afternoon had yet another twist in the dying embers of the game as Clough played in Birkett who slotted home the equaliser to take the tie to extra time.

Chasetown kept their momentum and started extra time positively with East-Goodman’s shot well saved by the keeper.

But Port Vale again grew into the game and a counter-attack led to Furnival breaking away and putting in a low-driven cross to Bailey, who made it 5-4.

Furnival wrapped up the win and place in the final for her side with a well-taken penalty.